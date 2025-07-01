«Artificial intelligence performs up to 50% of the work in Salesforce», — CEO Marc Benioff

The Californian giant of CRM, database, and many other products and services is actively involving AI in production. It performs almost half of the work at Salesforce.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said that artificial intelligence performs 30-50% of the company’s work. At the beginning of 2025, it cut more than 1000 positions as part of the restructuring involving AI.

«We all need to realize that artificial intelligence can do what we used to do, and we can move on to doing higher value work,» Benioff says.

The CEO and billionaire called the increase in the use of artificial intelligence in work tasks «a digital labor revolution», estimating that the software company has achieved about 93% accuracy of this technology. According to him, this is very good, but reaching 100% is unrealistic. Benioff believes that other AI vendors are at a much lower level, as they do not have as much data to analyze and learn from.

Related to the topic CNBC also quotes Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski as saying that his company has reduced the number of employees by 40%, partly due to investments in artificial intelligence. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy also said that the e-commerce giant will use artificial intelligence to cut jobs Windows Central recalls last year’s words of OpenAI CTO Mira Murati about professional redistribution under the influence of AI:

«Some creative professions may disappear. But perhaps they shouldn’t exist at all if the content they produce is not of a very high quality».

Earlier, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei claimed that artificial intelligence can write up to 90% of the code — this seems to be a more radical assessment. In his turn, Bill Gates believes that with the help of AI people will be able to work less.