ASUS Zenbook S 16: a high-performance laptop with Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip and 3K OLED display priced at 94.5 thousand UAH

ASUS Ukraine «announced the launch of ultra-thin and powerful Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop in Ukraine.

ASUS Zenbook S 16 is equipped with a 16-inch Lumina OLED display with a 3K resolution (2880×1800 pixels, 16:10 ratio) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen provides 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, peak brightness of 550 cd/m2, and certified DisplayHDR True Black 500.

The system can be equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 or Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, which contains an NPU (neural processor) module with a performance of up to 50 TOPS and a Radeon 890M graphics core. An evaporation chamber is used to cool the chip. The configuration also includes up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x 7500 MHz RAM and an SSD with a capacity of up to 2 TB.

The ASUS Zenbook S 16 audio system includes 6 built-in speakers and 3 built-in microphones. The device has a Full HD camera with an IR sensor for automatic authorization, an SD card reader (USH-II), a touchpad with an aspect ratio of 16:10, 40% larger than in previous models (150.3×99.5 mm), with support for intelligent gestures, and a separate Copilot key. The following interfaces are available to users: 2 x USB 4.0 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, audio output. The battery capacity is 78 Wh. The new product has dimensions of 353.6x243x11 mm and weighs 1.5 kg.

ASUS Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop with AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, 32 GB of RAM and 2 TB SSD will go on sale in Ukraine at the end of August at a price of UAH 94499. Pre-orders are currently open.