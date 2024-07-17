Australia to transmit 2 GW of solar energy to Singapore via the seabed

Australia is planning to build the world’s longest undersea power cable to supply solar energy to Singapore. The Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink) project involves the creation of a huge solar power plant in the Northern Territory of Australia and the laying of a 4,300-kilometer cable along the seabed to Singapore.

SunCable, the company developing this ambitious project, recently received key environmental approval from the Australian Northern Territory government. This allows the company to move on to the next stages of development and move closer to a final investment decision.

AAPowerLink is set to become the world’s largest renewable energy complex. The 12,000-hectare solar power plant will be able to generate up to 17–20 gigawatts (GW) of peak power. The project will supply 4 GW of green electricity to consumers in Darwin and 1.75 GW to customers in Singapore.

The company estimates that the project will bring more than $13.5 billion in economic benefits to the Northern Territory of Australia during construction and the first 35 years of operation. SunCable Australia CEO Cameron Garnsworthy notes that this will stimulate the development of the green industry in the region.

AAPowerLink is in line with the Australian government’s strategy to develop the northern territories and transition to clean energy. The project should reduce electricity prices in the Darwin region, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a new renewable energy export industry.

The project is scheduled to be completed and start supplying electricity in the early 2030s. When completed, AAPowerLink will be the world’s longest undersea power cable connecting two continents.

Source: Interestingengineering