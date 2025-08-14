Battlefield 6's second beta with new maps and modes launched

Battlefield 6 has started its second open beta — four days of new maps and modes ahead. This is the last chance to play for free…

An hour after the launch, only in Steam online has exceeded 180 thousand players, while the previous beta set a series record with a peak of 520,000 players. The main novelty of this weekend is the Empire State location, located near the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. There, battles will take place in narrow alleys, on rooftops, and with a bunch of ruined shelters — ideal for close combat. =

Along with the map, we added two modes. In particular, Rush, where one team tries to blow up military communication stations (M-COM), and the other team defends them. To win, you need to attack competently or defend effectively. The second mode is Squad Deathmatch — a dynamic team mode where the first to score the most frags wins.

Plus, game modes change daily:

August 14: Conquest, Breakthrough + Rush, Domination + King of the Hill (Close Quarters), Closed Weapons, Conquest + Breakthrough (All-Out Warfare)

August 15: Conquest, Squad Deathmatch, Domination + King of the Hill + Squad Deathmatch (Close Quarters), Conquest + Breakthrough + Rush (All-Out Warfare), Closed Weapons, All-Out Warfare

August 16-17: Conquest, Domination + King of the Hill + Squad Deathmatch (Close Quarters), Conquest + Breakthrough + Rush (All-Out Warfare), Closed Weapons, All-Out Warfare

Electronic Arts has also added three new tasks that can be rewarded:

Capture 42 flags in Conquest, Domination or King of the Hill mode — winners will receive a skin for a combat vehicle

200 killed enemies (you can steal phrases) — Batman company badge

Capture 10 sectors in Breakthrough or Rush — Dominion weapon set

Another new feature is custom search. Now you can find matches with your favorite maps and modes. Training grounds, a shooting range, and materials for beginners are still available. The second beta will last from August 14-17, and after that you will have to wait for the release to return to the game.

Battlefield 6 is scheduled for release on October 10, 2025. The title tells about a mysterious military organization Pax Armata, which caused the world conflict. It is known that in there will be nine maps in multiplayer, about which leaked detailed information.