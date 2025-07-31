Battlefield 6 will get two beta tests in August — the first one starts in a week

EA recently showed a story trailer for Battlefield 6, and now insiders have revealed the dates of beta tests. The game will have two stages of testing in August — closed and open.

Closed beta testing of Battlefield 6 is scheduled for August 7-8. It will be accessible via Twitch-drops from hundreds of streamers who will take part in the multiplayer presentation. The second option to get access to the beta is to place a pre-order, which should open right during the broadcasts. By the way, a teaser of this mode has now appeared, but the presentation will take place later.

Then, if the sources are correct, the first phase of the open beta test will begin on August 9-10, which will no longer require invites or codes. But it doesn’t end there: another open beta test will take place from August 14 to 17, this time — for everyone. It is not yet known whether the free Battle Royale mode will be shown during the presentation or whether EA has saved the announcement for later.

As a reminder, Battlefield 6 received its first full trailer, which showed a return to the familiar combat setting. According to the story, a private organization Pax Armata, funded by former NATO members, causes global conflict. A military response is being prepared by the United States, and one of the campaigns concerns the liberation of Gibraltar with the Dagger 1-3 unit. Shortly after that dataminer «leak» Battlefield 6 Battle Royale map with all key locations.

The franchise sequel is expected to feature air defense, water demining, tunnel storming, and air support. Various sites also hinted at mechanics such as pulling out the wounded, jumping onto tanks, dynamic movement with rolling and diving into combat, and the destruction of buildings that affect gameplay.

The story campaign is being developed by Motive (Dead Space Remake), and Criterion is responsible for multiplayer. Its official presentation will take place on the evening of July 31. Battlefield 6 will be released on October 10, 2025 on PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 for $69.99.

Source: Insider Gaming