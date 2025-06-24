Ceramic batteries that last 50% longer and do not catch fire are being prepared for mass production

Ion Storage Systems, a small company based in Beltsville, Maryland, is slowly changing the rules of the energy game. It started as a university project and now has its own small-scale production and government funding, including from the U.S. Department of Energy. Pros version The Wall Street Journal, this company may be the one to finally realize the solid-state battery revolution that has been promised for years.

Traditional lithium-ion batteries use a liquid electrolyte and a graphite anode. In solid-state batteries, the liquid is replaced by solid ceramics, and lithium metal is used as the anode. This offers several advantages: higher energy capacity, faster charging, longer service life, and increased safety. These batteries do not overheat or catch fire, as is the case with «classic» batteries. The company’s ceramic batteries provide an increased energy density of up to 50% higher than the best conventional lithium-ion batteries.

The key advantage of Ion Storage Systems is the use of a special three-dimensional porous ceramic. Where most solid-state batteries experience expansion and contraction (often called “breathing”) during charging and discharging, Ion’s three-dimensional ceramic structure acts as both a separator and a buffer. The porous ceramic allows lithium ions to move efficiently between the electrodes while accommodating the physical changes that occur during charge/discharge cycling. This eliminates the need for bulky springs, metal plates, or special clamping structures. It can be packaged in a standard, thin, flexible package, just like traditional lithium-ion batteries, but with much better performance.

The production of the ceramic part requires almost jewelry-like precision. Ion Storage Systems has purchased new sintering ovens and expanded its production to 3,000 square meters. The staff employs 75 people, and now they plan to double it. The first samples of batteries are already being tested by the US Department of Defense and electronics manufacturers.

According to laboratory tests, Ion Storage Systems’ solid-state batteries have withstood more than 1,000 charging cycles while retaining more than 80% of their original capacity. They do not require compression of the layers, anode, or external pressure, which simplifies production and integration into finished products. These batteries are also considered as a solution for consumer electronics, where durability and fast charging are important, and for military systems, where security is important.

In March, Ion Storage Systems received $20 million from the U.S. Department of Energy’s ARPA-E program, as well as additional private investment. The partners are Saint-Gobain and KLA, which are helping the company prepare for scaling. Despite the general investor fatigue with «magical» batteries, Ion Storage Systems is making progress that is hard to ignore.

If all goes well, solid-state batteries will give a new lease of life to electric cars, smartphones, and even airplanes. This is also a strategic advantage for the United States, as it will reduce dependence on Asian suppliers.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first development of promising solid-state batteries. We have already been promised an efficient future by Penghui Energy, researchers from the Georgia Institute of, Mercedes and Factorial.

Source: techspot