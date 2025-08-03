ChatGPT dominates among AI chatbots: more than 80% of sessions in the world, more than 90% in Ukraine

It may seem that when it comes to AI chatbots, most people immediately think of ChatGPT. And as new statistics show, this is not just a feeling — it is a reality backed by data.

The analytical company Statcounter, known for monitoring the market share of browsers, operating systems, and social networks, recently started tracking traffic on AI service websites. The list includes ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude AI, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity AI and others. And according to the research, ChatGPT leaves its competitors far behind — its share exceeds 80% and continues to grow.

ChatGPT popularity in numbers

Statcounter started recording user activity on AI services in March. And since then, the situation has hardly changed: ChatGPT — is the undisputed leader, while other chatbots are grouped in the conditional «second tier».

In July in the US, the share of sessions looked like this:

ChatGPT — 80,22% Microsoft Copilot — 9,51% Perplexity — 5,61% Google Gemini — 2,67% Claude — 1,56% Deepseek — 0,43%

However, back in March, Perplexity unexpectedly garnered 16% of the audience, but since then, it has quickly lost ground. On the contrary, Microsoft Copilot is slowly but surely growing: from less than 1% in March to almost 10% today.

Global trends are similar. ChatGPT accounts for 82.69% of all sessions, followed by Perplexity (8.06%), Copilot (4.56%), Gemini (2.2%), Deepseek (1.59%), and Claude (0.91%).

In Ukraine, the dominance of ChatGPT is even more noticeable:

ChatGPT — 91,68% Google Gemini — 2,98% Microsoft Copilot — 2,47% Perplexity — 1,58% Claude — 1,2% Deepseek — 0,08%

Statcounter does not detail how they record visits to AI services. It is only known that they analyze more than 5 billion page views on more than 1.5 million websites every month. Thanks to cookies, the system sees which devices and operating systems users are using, as well as — which search engines they came from.

But unlike search engines, AI chatbots hardly ever lead users further. On the contrary, they try to give an immediate answer without referring to sources or sites. This is worrying for many content creators, especially as features like Google’s AI Mode or AI-powered search are emerging.

Statcounter has not yet commented on how it estimates the traffic of ChatGPT and other similar services. Even so, the scale of ChatGPT’s dominance is impressive.

Given this data, ChatGPT is not just a leader, but a monopolist among mass consumer AI tools. Its popularity can be explained not only by its early launch but also by its stable quality, wide capabilities, and recognition.

Source: pcworld, Statcounter