Chinese manufacturer will pay customers for waiting for new cars — you can "earn" $100 in 2 weeks

Customers who do not receive their car within a month can expect to pay $7 for each additional day of waiting — or about $100 for two weeks.Onvo, a sub-brand of Nio, has introduced this innovation to retain potential customers electric SUV L90 and L60.

In the latest statement, the company acknowledges that some customers have made “significant preparations” for the purchase, including selling old cars and planning family trips in anticipation of new productsThey will be offered compensationIf for some reason the delivery does not take place within 28 days of placing the order, customers will be charged 500 credit points daily, equivalent to 50 yuan or $7

Onvo unveiled the six-seater L90 on July 31, while deliveries started on August 1. In its app, the company says that customers will receive their cars in 8-10 weeks from the date of order, with more than 4,000 units delivered so far.The 7-seat version will be delivered at the end of September

The report adds that customers who placed an order for the L60 after July 1 will also be eligible for compensation if the waiting time exceeds four weeks

At the same time, Xiaomi remains the “champion of expectations” in China, which in July sold out of new YU7 electric crossovers for the year ahead, causing the anger of other customers who offered to wait for a car for 60 weeks.

There are currently three versions of Xiaomi YU7 are available for ordering in Ukraine at Allo” at a price starting from UAH 1.716 million. As a reminder, since May, the launched online sales of electric cars.

Source: cnevpost, carnewschina