Christie’s International Real Estate launches crypto division to trade $1 billion luxury houses

One of the world’s largest luxury real estate brokerage companies has launched a division dedicated exclusively to the use of cryptocurrencies. Christie’s International Real Estate has hired a team of lawyers, analysts, and crypto experts. The new division is headed by Aaron Kirman, CEO of Christie’s Los Angeles branch. He is known for deals with the estates of Rodney Dangerfield, Cary Grant, Yolanda Hadid, and Kylie Jenner. Kirman’s sale of «The One» in March 2022 for $141 million was a record: it was the largest and most expensive house in the United States sold at auction.

«We’re not just accepting cryptocurrency, we’re creating an entirely new market for a growing class of digital asset owners looking to diversify their investments in luxury real estate,» Kirman said.

Buying real estate for cryptocurrency will essentially give buyers complete anonymity. Real estate transactions with cryptocurrency remain rare, but profitable.

Christie’s International Real Estate noted that with the growth of bitcoin value by 159% in 2024, new legislation in support of cryptocurrencies and market volatility, luxury real estate has become interesting for digital asset owners.

According to Deloitte, the tokenized real estate market will reach $4 trillion by 2035, making Christie’s International Real Estate’s crypto division a leader in future real estate transactions.

Source: Christie’s International Real Estate