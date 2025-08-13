Circle has developed its own blockchain for stablecoins — ARC

Circle, the New York-based company behind stablecoin USDC, has announced the launch of its own Layer-1 blockchain called ARC. This solution is designed for financial mechanisms related to stablecoins. The test network will be launched this fall.

“Arc is designed to provide an enterprise-grade infrastructure for stablecoin payments, foreign exchange (FX) and capital markets applications. This EVM Ethereum Virtual Machine. compliant network uses USDC as its gas, and features a built-in stablecoin exchange engine, sub-second settlement finalization, and optional privacy settings. Arc will be fully integrated into Circle’s platform and services, which will continue to be fully accessible and compatible with dozens of other partner blockchains supported by Circle. The Arc public testnet is expected to launch this fall.”

The announcement was made by the company as part of its Q2 2025 financial results report. During this period, USDC in circulation grew by 90% year-on-year to $61.3 billion. Total revenues and income from reserves increased by 53% YOY to $658 million, despite a net loss of $482 million, mainly related to non-cash charges as part of the IPO.

The launch of Circle’s ARC network followed Circle’s $1.2 billion IPO in June 2025 with net proceeds of $583 million from the issuance of 19.9 million Class A shares the adoption of the GENIUS Act in the United States, a law that established a federal regulatory framework for stablecoin payments.

Source: Circle