Despite the fluctuations, 2025 was a successful year for cryptocurrencies. The total capitalization has increased by 9.9% since the beginning of the year, adding more than $600 billion in value. After a short-term pullback in the first quarter, the crypto market surged in the second and third quarters, allowing BTC and ETH reaches new all-time highs.

Global liquidity reached a four-year high. This was the strongest six-month increase since 2021.

BTC and ETH outperformed traditional benchmarks. ETH grew by about 36%, and BTC grew by about 18%. Bitcoin also demonstrated a unique duality, serving as both a macroeconomic hedge and a short-term risk asset.

U.S. spot ETFs on BTC and ETH attracted more than $28 billion in net inflows in 2025, becoming the main drivers of volumes in the cryptocurrency markets.

Bitcoin’s dominance has grown from around 40% to 65.1% this year. It has been fueled by demand from ETFs, treasuries, and reserves.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Ethereum staking hits record 35.8 million ETH amid Pectra update and growing institutional acceptance. This is approximately 29.7% of the coin supply.

The volume of stablecoins grew by more than 35% to a record high of approximately $277.8 billion. Political clarity has added legitimacy to their actual use and expanded their use in payments and settlements.

Corporate BTC stocks reached 1.07 million BTC (approximately 5.4% of the coins in circulation) among 174 companies, with Strategy leading the way. ETH wallets also grew by approximately 88.3% last month — to 4.36 million ETH (approximately 3.4% of volume), the largest monthly increase ever.

The ratio of decentralized to centralized exchanges (DEX/CEX) reached record highs in 2025, with DEX’s market share peaking at 23.1% in spot trading and 9.3% in futures. Total blocked value (TVL) in DeFi lending grew by about 65% — to a record $79.8 billion, with loans growing by about 80%.

Tokenized shares reached a volume of approximately $349 million in 2025, when cryptocurrency exchanges and traditional brokerage companies began to actively develop this tool.

Source: Binance