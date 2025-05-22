Death Stranding 2 CTO says switching from PS4 to PS5 wasn’t a breakthrough

Akio Sakamoto, CTO of Kojima Productions, does not believe that the transition from PS4 to PS5 has not been a revolution.

According to him, the hardware differences between the two generations are not that big. However, the new «hardware» still allowed to make development of Death Stranding 2 more efficient.

«The most obvious improvement from a technological point of view is the reduction in loading times, but to be honest, the difference between the two hardware systems isn’t so great. It’s more a case that on PS5 there are more efficient ways of arriving at similar goals», — Sakamoto explained.

But for artists, developing games on PS5 has more advantages. For example, it has become much easier for them to create the game world — designers don’t have to look for workarounds, as they did on PS4. Of course, this freedom has more advantages for one team, but less for another.

«But of course this freedom has had knock-on effects, and technical challenges for the programmers. In some ways, it’s created an environment where the artists are now out of control», — adds the CTO.

Such talk about «hardware» is as old as time. Back in 2023, former PlayStation CEO Sean Layden said that there would be no more breakthroughs like the one between the PS1 and PS2. According to him, we have almost reached the «iron» development ceiling.

«We’re at a point now where the innovation curve on the hardware is starting to plateau, or top out. At the same time, the commoditization of the silicon means that when you open up an Xbox or PlayStation, it’s really pretty much the same chipset. It’s all built by AMD. Each company has its own OS and proprietary secret sauce, but in essence [it’s the same]. I think we’re pretty much close to [the] final spec for what a console could be», — said the former PlayStation CEO.

But of course, the PS5 allows for the realization of many new ideas, and it’s pointless to deny it. For example, Death Stranding 2, according to some developers, looked too «Metal Gear» at some point. But from what we know about the game from official sources, we expect new biomes, a base ship and mechanics of avoiding bosses. Death Stranding 2 is scheduled for release on June 26, 2025.

Source: Games Radar