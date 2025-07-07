«Demolish» Xbox and Copilot: Windows 11 25H2 will allow you to uninstall system programs

Microsoft seems to have heard the pleas of millions of users who have been complaining about unnecessary programs in Windows for years. With the Windows 11 25H2 update, the company has decided to clear some space. Now users will have an official way to get rid of built-in applications, often referred to as «bloatware» (software that is usually installed with an operating system or a new device).

The OS update is already available for testing to Insider program members in the Dev and Beta channels (builds 26200.5670 and 26120.4520, respectively). Although this version doesn’t promise any dramatic changes to the interface, one feature will definitely make many people happy — the ability to uninstall system programs through the graphical interface.

Previously, you had to go into PowerShell, run commands that many people didn’t understand, or look for third-party software for «bloatware» Windows. Now everything has become easier — just use the new item in Group Policy Windows 11 under the title:

Remove default Microsoft Store packages from the system.

This begs the logical question — what does Microsoft allow you to uninstall? The list includes familiar faces, such as Clipchamp, Windows Media Player, Windows Terminal, Notepad, and a few other programs that you may not have ever opened.

When you activate this policy, a key will appear in the registry:

HKLMSOFTWAREPoliciesMicrosoftWindowsAppxRemoveDefaultMicrosoftStorePackages,

and each plug-in is a separate program that the system should uninstall.

Important: this policy is disabled by default, so nothing will automatically disappear. And one more important thing — users of Windows 11 Home are left without this option, because the Group Policy Editor is available only in Pro versions and above. It’s the same as always — if you want a little more control, buy a more expensive version.

It’s not a revolution, but it’s something. Microsoft is giving users more control, though not all of it. The ability to get rid of «unnecessary» out of the box — is a step in the right direction. And for Home users, it looks like PowerShell will remain their best friend for a long time. Of course, if you want to bother removing unnecessary stuff from the system. To further tidy up the system new function of automatic program sorting.

