Dragon Age: "The Veilguard is made of four games", it would be better to "completely close it"

A former BioWare producer has revealed the details of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. It seems that the game was once hindered by the failed Anthem.

Years later, Mark Darrah willingly reveals in an interview with MrMattyPlays what went wrong with BioWare and the Dragon Age series. At around 39 minutes into the video, Darrah says that he believes Veilguard was “four games sewn together, and you can really see the seams.” The horror of the production process and the game’s secondary importance to the studio are characterized by the following words:

«Assuming that EA was going to prioritize Anthem over Dragon Age… the only [useful] thing for Veilguard to do would be to shut down the project entirely when I moved on to Anthem».

Mark Darrah joined Anthem in 2017 as executive producer. At that time, The Veilguard, then called Dreadwolf, had been in development for two years. The producer says that Veilguard was originally intended to be a live service.

«She carries a lot of the burden of a live service that works without an executive producer, she just collected a lot of stuff that’s still there… partly because it was always a year and a half away from being released».

The producer calls Veilguard «a zombie project». He says that the game has always been in a permanent state of rapid release, so there was never time to fundamentally transform it. As reminds PC Gamer earlier, Darrah said in an interview that EA’s games are better when it focuses only on them.

«When there is a non-zero chance that Anthem will be released and we try to get Dragon Age off the ground, EA says: «No, we don’t want to do that anymore». Maybe in that world, it would be [better] not to have Dragon Age 4 at all».

When they did get around to the next Dragon Age, it was largely a multiplayer game. “It was reworked, it was worked on—but it was the foundation.” Darra concluded that when the game appeared after many years of postponements and changes, it did not fit its place and time.