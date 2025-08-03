Drone delivers 42-kilogram electric bicycle for evacuation of wounded soldier

In the context of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, drone developers on both sides are constantly improving their equipment. Fiber optic drones are already being actively used at the front, naval «kamikaze» with their own air defense systems, aerial vehicles firing guns or burn out plantings, FPV drones that enter the premises through broken windows, as well as ground drones. The latest trend is artificial intelligence on board, which allows the drone to operate autonomously even without communication with the operator.

But there are situations when you don’t need complex algorithms or stealth technologies. Sometimes all you need is a very large drone capable of lifting… a full-fledged electric bike. This is exactly what happened in Donetsk Oblast, where a Ukrainian soldier was surrounded.

The Rubizh Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard shared a video of a large quadcopter delivering an electric bike to one of the soldiers, Andriy Tkachuk, call sign Tankist. According to the military, after the attack on the position where his comrades were killed, he was left alone and held the defense alone in isolation for 4-5 days. Due to his leg injuries, he could not reach the Ukrainian positions, as it required walking about 1.5 km.

Since traditional evacuation was considered too dangerous, the Ukrainian military came up with a creative solution: using a drone to deliver an off-road electric bicycle. It weighs 42 kg. The first drone was shot down, the second could not withstand the weight (the motors burned out), but the third attempt was successful — and the “Tanker” made it to his own. According to reports, after traveling about 400 meters, it even hit a mine. So he had to continue on foot. After another 200 meters, he was met by his comrades, who were also behind the line of contact. In the end, Andriy survived and completed the evacuation on another bike delivered by drone.

The video shows a drone lowering an electric bike, and then the fighter rides it along a forest belt toward Ukrainian positions. Electric bikes have long been commonplace transportation at the front: they are almost silent, have good cross-country ability, and allow for swift attacks or unnoticed changes of position. Military equipment has undergone a revolution in this war: mobility and silence are now in trend instead of armored vehicles.

Stories like these prove that e-bikes are not just about commuting or countryside walks. They have become a valuable resource on the front line. In addition to Ukraine, electric bicycles and motorcycles are being actively tested by the US and other NATO armies for reconnaissance, cargo transportation, and even sniper teams.

The rescue of the Tanker has become a symbol not only of the ingenuity but also of the effectiveness of modern technology in combat. And even though Amazon is still testing drones that deliver packages of up to 2 kg, Ukrainians have already learned how to send full-fledged vehicles with drones — and save lives.

Source: electrek, arstechnica, militarnyi