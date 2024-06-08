«Dune»: Dune Awakening MMO takes place in a world where Paul Atreides was never born — trailer tells about the game’s broadcast on June 20

The survival MMO Dune Awakening turned out to be a game in the alternative history of the world «Dune». In this story, Paul Atreides was not born and all further events were radically different.

So, Paul’s mother, Jessica, decides to fulfill the demands of Bene Hesserit and give birth to a daughter. This completely changes the events on Arrakis, leading to the «assassins’ war» that defines the conflict between the Harkonnens and the Atrides in this timeline, as well as the political conflict that shapes the ending Dune Awakening. Dr. Yui has been exposed, Duke Summer and the House of Atrid survived. Jessica’s daughter, Aristae Atrid, can be found in the game.

«Very excited and relieved to finally share the details of the alternate timeline in Dune Awakening. It’s a pebble that starts a shift, and it opens up a lot of really great opportunities for players to explore when they arrive on Arrakis,» says the game’s creative director, Joel Bailos.

This news was announced alongside the trailer release at Summer Game Fest 2024. The trailer also announces that Dune Awakening Direct will be broadcast on June 20. In a tweet, the developers reportthat the broadcast will include «a discussion of our latest story-driven cinematic trailer as well as new information about the game».

Source: GamesRadar