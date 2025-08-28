E-Ink alternative: this $1000 LCD uses ambient light and consumes up to 7 watts

Eazeye introduced Monitor 2.0 — 24-inch reflective RLCD screen, which is designed as an energy-efficient alternative to traditional liquid crystal panels and expensive e-ink monitors. Its key feature is that it does not use backlighting. Instead, thanks to UHR (ultra-high reflectivity) technology, the image is formed by reflected ambient light.

The manufacturer explains that this approach makes prolonged use more comfortable for the eyes and reduces fatigue. In addition, power consumption is significantly lower: on average, about 4 watts, and the maximum is only 7 watts. By comparison, portable LCD monitors with traditional backlighting can consume up to 40 watts of power.

The main advantage of a reflective LCD is that it maintains image clarity in bright light. Conventional laptop displays become dull in direct sunlight, even at maximum brightness. But Eazeye 2.0 only benefits from such conditions, because the more light there is around — the clearer the picture. The company demonstrates examples where its screen remains readable outdoors, while the classic LCD looks almost «off». This makes the device potentially convenient for business users who work on business trips or on the road, although the actual experience will depend on lighting conditions and user expectations.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

The panel supports Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and a 15 ms response time. It is capable of reproducing 16.7 million color shades. Full specifications are presented in the following table. The monitor works as a portable monitor: power is supplied via USB-C, and video can be supplied via both USB-C and HDMI. Cables, a stand, and a power adapter are included. The design has a folding leg with tilt adjustment. The device weighs 2.2 kg and is just over 54 cm wide, so it’s easy to move between workstations or connect to a laptop outdoors. A standard 3.5 mm audio output for external speakers or headphones is also provided.

Category Characteristics Display 24″ RLCD panel (23.8″ diagonally) Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) Update frequency 60 Hz Response time 15 ms Contrast 1000:1 Reflectivity 19% Brightness Reflects ambient light (standard value in cd/m² does not apply) Colors 16.7 million (8-bit, no dithering) Viewing angle 178° (horizontal) / 178° (vertical) [CR»10] Lamp operating time 50,000+ hours

Eazeye positions this model as a more affordable alternative to color e-ink monitors. For comparison: DASUNG and BIGME with a diagonal of 23.5 inches cost more than $1650, and Onyx Boox Mira Pro Color price is $1899.99while Eazeye Monitor 2.0 was priced at $999. At the same time, the resolution here is more modest — only Full HD, and the color reproduction may be inferior to e-ink competitors. At the same time, the response is faster, as the refresh rate is 60 Hz.

For tasks such as working with office documents or normal use, this is enough. But as a primary work monitor for video editing or professional graphics, it will look limited due to the low detail and imperfect colors.

Thus, Eazeye Monitor 2.0 combines “paper” readability with very low power consumption. This can be an important advantage for those who work outdoors or are looking for a second screen with minimal power consumption. However, the price of almost $1000 puts it in a niche between cheap portable displays and expensive e-ink solutions. It will surely be of interest to a narrow circle of professionals, but it’s hard to expect mass demand.

Source: techradar, cnx-software