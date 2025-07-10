Elon Musk introduced Grok 4 with SuperGrok Heavy tariff for $300 per month

The xAI company founded by Elon Musk has unveiled its latest flagship AI model Grok 4. And to avoid having to go twice, the company also presented a new SuperGrok Heavy tariff plan worth $300 per month. This is one of the most expensive subscription options among all major AI providers.

Grok — is xAI’s answer to OpenAI ChatGPT and Google Gemini. It can analyze images, answer questions, and is increasingly integrated into the X social network, which is also controlled by Musk. However, this integration has made Grok’s mistakes visible to millions of users. For example, the official Grok account on X published anti-Semitic postswhich led xAI to temporarily restrict his work and remove the offending comments. After that, the team removed a clause from the internal guidelines that encouraged Grok to be «politically incorrect». Previously, Grok was very obsessive about talked about the «white genocide in South Africa». He alsodenied the mass victims of the Holocaust. The company recognized that his strange behavior was as a result of unauthorized interference.

Model Grok 4

Despite these incidents, Elon Musk focused on the performance and capabilities of Grok 4. This version will compete with the upcoming GPT-5 model, which is expected to be released later this summer. Musk has high hopes for xAI’s new brainchild and is already singing its praises:

«When it comes to academic matters, Grok 4 is better than a PhD in all subjects, without exception. She may lack common sense at times and has not yet invented new technologies or discovered new physics, but it is only a matter of time».

At the same time, xAI also presented the Grok 4 Heavy version. This is a multi-agent system that simultaneously uses several AI instances to solve problems. Each «agent» works on a task, after which all the results are compared, «as if in a training group», to choose the best option.

Introducing Grok 4, the world's most powerful AI model. Watch the livestream now: https://t.co/59iDX5s2ck — xAI (@xai) July 10, 2025

According to the developers, Grok 4 shows the highest results in several complex tests. For example, in the Humanity’s Last Exam (a test with thousands of crowdsourced questions in math, humanities, and science), the model without the auxiliary «tools» scored 25.4%. For comparison: Gemini 2.5 Pro has 21.6%, and OpenAI o3 (high) — 21%. Grok 4 Heavy with «tools» scored 44.4%, outperforming Gemini 2.5 Pro with «tools» (26.9%).

The Arc Prize organization also recognized Grok’s abilities. In the ARC-AGI-2 test, which checks the ability of AI to recognize visual patterns, the xAI model scored 16.2%. This is almost twice as good as the result of the closest commercial competitor, Claude Opus 4.

SuperGrok Heavy tariff

Along with these models, xAI introduced a new SuperGrok Heavy tariff worth $300 per month. It gives subscribers early access to Grok 4 Heavy and future features. This tariff is similar to the ultra-premium tariff plans offered by OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. However, xAI has the most expensive subscription among all major AI services.

In the future, SuperGrok Heavy subscribers will be the first to try several other products: a model for programming (August), a multimodal agent (September), and a video generator (October).

The Grok 4 model is already available via API, and xAI encourages developers to create their own products based on it. Despite the fact that the company’s enterprise division has only been operating for two months, it plans to work with cloud providers to integrate Grok into their platforms.

Despite Grok’s superior performance in tests, it will be difficult for xAI to overcome recent setbacks in trying to present Grok to businesses as a real competitor to ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Moreover, Elon Musk’s image may hurt the cause, as it is is happening with Tesla.