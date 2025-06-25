Ethereum has a new historical record

The Ethereum blockchain processed 24.69 million transactions in a month. This is a new historical high. Second-level (L2) solutions, blobs, and wider adoption are actively driving the ecosystem forward.

According to analyst Leon Weidmann, this is not just a random surge, but a sign that Ethereum is consolidating its position as the basis for decentralized finance, NFTs, second-tier projects, and much more.

He emphasized that even during the bull market of 2021, monthly activity did not reach such levels.

According to data According to DeFiLlama, the total supply of stablecoins has increased by $5.671 billion over the past 30 days, with more than half ($3.366 billion) coming from Ethereum-based stablecoins. The total supply of stablecoins now exceeds $251 billion, with USDT having a 62.21% market share.

Recently 38 corporate players have accumulated more than 1.19 million coins worth $3 billion. As a result, the amount of Ethereum (ETH) in the strategic reserves of these companies has reached almost 1% of the total amount of cryptocurrency in circulation.

Source: Leon Waidmann