Ethereum is currently experiencing one of the strongest cycles in its history

Ethereum is experiencing one of the strongest cycles in its history, fueled by institutional demand, staking and network activity at levels close to all-time highs. Spot ETFs, ETH hoarding by whales, and smart contract activity underscore the growing role of ETH as an investment asset and in the settlement space.

Meanwhile, ETH inflows to the exchange have declined, sales are declining, and the coin itself is approaching another price resistance. At the end of August Ethereum overcomes $4,900 mark, setting a new price record. But since then, the price has dropped to $4,556.

Ethereum funds have doubled their holdings since April 2025: 6.5 million ETH. In addition, whales (large players holding 10 to 100 thousand ETH) have a total of more than 20 million ETH. The total amount of ETH in staking has increased to 36.15 million ETH, which is a new historical high.

he total number of Ethereum transactions and active addresses reached record highs. Smart contract calls exceeded 12 million per day for the first time.

Thomas Lee, CIO of Fundstrat Capita, believes that Ethereum will become the most profitable asset over the next 10 years.

Source: CryptoQuant