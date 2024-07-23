Ex-Rockstar developer says GTA 6 won’t be much different from GTA 5: «I think people will be disappointed»

It seems that the only revolutionary change in GTA 6 — is that we all got old waiting for it.

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is one of the most anticipated games of next year. Publisher Take-Two has stated that Rockstar Games aims to excellence in the development of this project. However, the studio’s former developer advises fans to temper their expectations.

Obbe Vermeij, who worked on several installments of the Grand Theft Auto series, shared his impressions of the GTA 6 trailer. He praised the atmosphere and images of Miami, especially noting the scene on the beach with hundreds of detailed characters.

However, Vermeij warned that players might expect too much from the new installment. According to him, Rockstar is improving the already well-known formula, but the game’s fundamentals are unlikely to differ significantly from GTA 5.

«I don’t think it will be radically different from GTA 5. People might be a little disappointed,» the developer said.

Vermeij explained his position by technological limitations. He pointed to the slowdown in the development of gaming technology compared to previous years. If there was a huge leap between PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2, the difference between PS4 and PS5 is not so striking. This makes it difficult to achieve revolutionary changes in gameplay and graphics.

Despite the warnings, the former Rockstar developer is confident in the success of GTA 6. He predicts that the game will become «the best on the market» and will generate significant interest among players. However, only time will tell whether the Rockstar Games team will be able to meet all the expectations of fans.

Recently, Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 trailer reached a new record — 200 million views on YouTube. This happened only 7 months after its publication in December last year. Take-Two assures that the game will be released in the fall of 2025 and there will be no transfer. And the sixth part of GTA will offer players not only the main location in the fictional state of Leonidas, but also three additional islands.

Source: Tech4gamers