First reactions to the dystopian film The Long Walk: a two-hour panic attack that will break your heart

It seems that The Long Walk has impressed the audience too much: in their first reactions, they are full of praise, calling it “the best adaptation of Stephen King” and “one of the most spectacular films of the year”, which should definitely bring Oscars to the young actors.

Lauren Milici of GamesRadar+ described the film as “a two-hour panic attack,” while Ivy Scott of Inverse said the film “broke her heart,” and Cooper Hoffman and David Johnson “were born to walk next to each other.” Russ Milgelm of The Direct agreed with the latter definition, adding that the duo “definitely deserve an Oscar” and that The Long Walk itself is “incredibly painful, horrifying and traumatizing.”

“The Long Walk is definitely one of the strongest emotional hits of the year.” — wrote Perry Nemiroff of Collider. “I have read this book quite a few times. You’d think I’d be ready to relive the story’s themes and most touching moments. But I’m not. I am exhausted – and the movie deserves it. It’s clear that the original material was adapted by someone who really understands it.”.

"The Long Walk will crush you. Period," says Noah Levine, Lionsgate's digital coordinator. "I don't often shed tears during a movie. Stephen King is at his best… and deadliest. J.T. Mollner and Francis Lawrence — the perfect match.".

“In The Long Walk, Cooper Hoffman and David Johnson deliver flawless, exceptional performances.” — adds Courtney Howard of Variety. “Poignant, gripping, emotional, and provocative, a brilliant adaptation of Stephen King and one of the best films of the year. An outstanding achievement reminiscent of Aliens and Full Metal Jacket.

Having said all that, it is worth reminding you that the first reactions should be treated with a certain amount of skepticism. Early screenings have a limited number of viewers, mostly from those authors who provide reliable positive opinions on social media; while a wider range of critics will publish their official reviews in a week or two. At the same time, the screening tests of The Long Walk earlier this year went extremely well, and it was directed by The Hunger Games creator Francis Lawrence and adapted by J.T. Mollner, known for last year’s indie hit The Pursuer with a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, so maybe something interesting did come of it.

The Long Walk shows a dystopian America where the main entertainment is an event involving 50 teenage boys who have to walk continuously along route 1. If the participants stop or move too slowly, they will be shot. Those who reach the finish line will receive a prize of their choice.

Cooper Hoffman, Ben Wan, Judy Greer, Garrett Wearing, Roman Griffin Davis, Charlie Plummer and David Johnsson took on the lead roles. While Mark Hamill appears as the antagonist — a psychopathic major who terrorizes the marchers.

Hollywood has been trying to film King’s story for 40 years: in 1988, George A. Romero received a proposal; in 2007, the rights to the film were transferred to Frank Darabont, director of The Shawshank Redemption; and one of the last attempts was made by Andre Ovredal (Stranger Things to Tell in the Dark). In the end, this idea was realized only now.

The world premiere of The Long Walk is scheduled for September 12 (a day earlier in Ukraine).

