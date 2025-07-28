First test of Samsung Exynos 2600 — 18% faster than Snapdragon 8 Elite

The first data on the performance of Samsung’s upcoming mobile chip — Exynos 2600 has been released. It is likely to become the basis for the company’s next flagship smartphones.

The Exynos — mobile processors are Samsung’s own design, which allows the company to be less dependent on third-party chips. In 2019, Samsung began working closely with AMD to integrate the benefits of the RDNA architecture into its own chips, resulting in new embedded graphics for Exynos — Xclipse.

Since 2022, Xclipse has moved to the RDNA2 architecture, and later — to RDNA3, the latter currently used in Exynos 2400 chips (Xclipse 940) and Exynos 2500 (Xclipse 950). It is not yet known what kind of architecture the next Xclipse 960 will receive as part of the Exynos 2600 —. However, we can already see a noticeable increase in performance both compared to the previous generation and to the flagship solutions of today’s competitors.

According to a fresh leak, the Exynos 2600 scores 3135 points in 3DMark Steel Nomad Light — this is about 18% more than the most productive smartphones based on Snapdragon 8 Elite. At the same time, it’s worth mentioning preliminary results of Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 which is rumored to have 20% higher performance than the first-generation Elite. Against this backdrop, the Exynos 2600’s performance doesn’t look as impressive.

It should be remembered that the test was probably conducted on an engineering sample of the chip, so its performance may change slightly at the time of release. Another result also added to the information about the new product, now with Geekbench. Now we know that the number of Compute Units in Xclipse 960 is 4.

The Exynos 2600 is unlikely to appear in consumer devices before 2026. However, it is clear from the published information that the work on the chip is actively ongoing.

Source: Videocardz