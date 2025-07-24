First trailer of Battlefield 6 — mysterious Pax Armata, war on the streets and multiplayer announcement

Battlefield 6 has received its first full trailer, which demonstrates the storyline campaign, where the main antagonist is the private military organization Pax Armata.

We were shown mostly cutscenes that open with a political speech and the mobilization of the armed forces by the US president. There is total chaos around: planes crash into buildings, enemies blow up bridges, soldiers move through the streets and there is more and more destruction around. The sixth part is expected to bring back the setting of modern warfare from BF3/4.

According to the story, a mysterious company — Pax Armata — receives funding from former NATO countries (including France). It is this company that becomes the trigger for a new global conflict that unfolds in the near future. Global security is completely undermined: the base in Georgia is destroyed, the NATO Secretary General is assassinated, and Gibraltar is occupied. And all of this is happening under the slogan of the enemy: «Our defense—your peace».

In one of the missions, you will have to liberate Gibraltar as part of the Dagger 1-3 squad, helping the British army. According to Notebookcheck, the tasks include de-mining water areas, storming tunnels, destroying enemy air defenses, and calling for air support.

IGN wrote that EA has added some cool mechanics: you can drag wounded allies, cling to tanks, move more dynamically — with accelerated running, rolling, and diving into battle. It will be easier to navigate thanks to improved minicarry. And buildings and environments are destroyed for real — it’s not just an effect, but a part of the gameplay that affects the world.

The game will have a storyline unlike Battlefield 2042and — multiplayer. The full show of the latter mode will take place on July 31. It is expected that we will see several battle maps, new and classic modes, as well as more information about the Free2Play battle royale Gauntlet, which will be released separately.

The story is being developed by Motive Studio (Dead Space Remake, Star Wars: Squadrons) in collaboration with Criterion. The authors drew inspiration from the TV series «Special Operations: The Lioness» and the movie «Civil War» — here, the emphasis is on the personal stories of the soldiers, not just the scale of the fighting.

Currently, the exact release date of Battlefield 6 is unknown, but it will be negatively affected by the transfer of GTA 6. However, insiders, in particular billbil-kun, is said to be released on October 10, 2025. The title is expected to be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series.

Source: Electronic Arts