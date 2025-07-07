For the first time in 4 years, Windows 11 has outpaced Windows 10 — but not in Ukraine

Three months before its fourth anniversary, Windows 11 surpassed the previous version in market share for the first time. Windows 11 was released on October 5, 2021.

Statcounter shows that at the end of June, the percentages of Windows 11 and Windows 10 were equal, and now the share of the newer Microsoft OS is 51.77%. By the end of the first year of its existence, the eleventh version managed to capture less than 10% of users’ computers, and a year later it had 28%. At the end of 2024, Windows 11 reached 36%.

This year’s rise of the latest Windows can be considered rapid. It was the result of a combination of factors. Recently, Microsoft has been actively emphasizing the end of support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025 — although In fact, support can be extended for another year. Also, many organizations and users have upgraded their PCs to compatible ones or ones that already have Windows 11 installed. The new OS is becoming more and more attractive to gamers, according to Steam statistics.

Windows 11 is currently installed on more than 700 million devices, which corresponds to Microsoft’s adjusted estimate of 1.4 billion users of Windows in general. As Windows 10 approaches the end of support, the upward trend for the next version may continue or even increase. According to Statcounter statistics, overall, Windows ranks first among PC OSes with 70.14%, while the combined share of macOS/OS X is about 15%, and Linux is chosen by 4% of users.

Ukraine, on the other hand, completely ignores the global trend. Among all versions of Microsoft’s OS, Win 10 is the undisputed leader with 68.7%, and Win 10 is lagging behind with 25.1%. Windows 7 has fallen from 23% to 4.4% over the past two years. There is no point in talking about the share of other desktop OSes: in Ukraine, Windows runs on 87.78% (May)-81.68% (July) of computers, and the share of macOS is 5.76%.

As for the overall distribution of OSes, not just desktop ones, Windows is not in first place at all. Android has captured 47.66% of the total number of devices, while Windows is installed «only on 24.72% and ranks second. iOS is in third place with 16.85%, and macOS is in third place with 3.3%. Thus, the number of Android devices three times the share of iOS.