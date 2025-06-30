«Formula 1» and Brad Pitt bring first box office hit for Apple — $144 million at the box office

The sports drama «Formula 1» launched with an incredible $144 million at the global box office — a record for Apple original films and the biggest launch of Brad Pitt’s career.

The film’s budget was $200 million, so it still has a long way to go to break even. However, compared to its predecessors, «Formula 1» is already a remarkable achievement. For comparison:

«Killers of the flower full moon» — $44 million in the first weekend and a total worldwide gross of $158 million;

«Napoleon» — $78 million and $221 million in total;

«Argyle» — $35 million and $96 million in total;

«Take me to the moon» — $19 million and $42 million in total.

Given this strong start, industry analysts are now estimating the future box office of «Formula 1» in the range of $500 to $600 million. If the film reaches at least $517 million, its box office will exceed the achievements of all four of its predecessors combined.

Recall that «Formula 1» by Joseph Kosinski shows Brad Pitt as an experienced autopilot Sonny Hayes, who returns to the track after a terrible accident to become a mentor to a rookie prodigy Joshua Pierce (Damson Idris). The movie received extremely positive first reactions, including comparison with «Top Gan: Maverick»which were confirmed by high current ratings: 83% from critics and 97% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, «28 years later» Danny Boyle broke another record and became the highest-grossing film in the franchise with earnings of $103 million worldwide. The film is only the first in a trilogy that will continue with «Temple of Bones» Nia da Costa and promises to bring back Cillian Murphy’s character.

With scores of «28 years later», the situation is now worse — despite a 100% start from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers rated the movie at a modest 64% of the total, complaining about holes in the plot, questionable acting and «a ridiculous ending».

«For the author’s courage, maximum tension in some scenes and the overall form, the film deserves 10 out of 10. But plot-wise, as a whole, it crumbles against the wall of illogic and dubious adequacy of the shown, which can seriously spoil the overall impression», — with ITC reviews.

Source: Deadline, Variety, 9to5mac