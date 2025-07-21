FX Super One — a minivan of the future by Faraday Future with AI, massage, and a screen on the radiator

Market electric vehicles is actively expanding, but minivans remain a rare format among electric cars (you can ID.Buzz and that’s it), and almost every other novelty — is crossover. Faraday Future decided to pay attention to this neglected segment and introduced its new model — FX Super One. This is a multifunctional electric minivan that aims to combine comfort, modern technology, and the company’s vision of the «car of the future».

Faraday Future is best known for its large, powerful, and expensive of the FF91 electric carwhich was released in 2023, and as of the beginning of this year, the company has sold only about 16 copies. And now the automaker has introduced the FX Super One electric minivan (MPV — Multi Purpose Vehicle). It has a spacious interior and accommodates 3 rows of seats. At the same time, the seats of the second row with zero gravity can be folded almost horizontally. They also have a massage function. There is a small refrigerator between the front seats. Some configurations may have only 4 seats. In this case, the minivan turns into a mini-limousine, and the second-row passengers get additional space, a TV, and a refrigerator.

The most interesting feature of the novelty is a system called AI F.A.C.E. It is an array of LEDs on the front of the car (instead of the radiator grille) that can display animations, videos, or even emojis in the form of pixelated «faces». Some of the demonstrated prototypes were without this feature, so it is likely to be optional.

The company is in no hurry to share specific technical characteristics of the new electric vehicle. Unlike the powerful FF91, FX Super One focuses not on dynamics or autonomy, but on «artificial intelligence». The company promises that it will be «your companion, avatar, and copilot», although there are still no specifics in this area. The company representatives also mentioned that the possibility of using a hybrid powertrain is being considered in order to increase the range.

Faraday Future focuses on the safety and comfort of the FX Super One. The car will have «360º safety, active + passive», permanent all-wheel drive and a large number of sensors: lidar, radar, ultrasonic sensors, cameras. The wheelbase is 330 cm, the cabin height is — 130 cm, and the third-row legroom is — 100 cm. The car has a flexible seating arrangement and can even be transformed into a «motorhome» with a flat bed.

The car will support voice and gesture recognition, «airborne» updates, and artificial intelligence functions. The manufacturer emphasizes that FX Super One can function as your «mobile office with AI» or «mobile studio for live broadcasts».

Faraday Future claims that the FX Super One will balance «premium and luxury», with better dynamics and handling than conventional minivans or large full-size crossovers. The company did not name the approximate price of such an electric minivan, but mentioned the «premium» level. It also emphasized the comparability with a traditional minivan in terms of total cost of ownership. It sounds vague.

Faraday Future reported that even after such a limited presentation, it already has more than 10 thousand reservations. The company believes that it can produce about 100-150 cars this year, although they will mostly be used for its own needs or possibly initially used by Faraday employees.

Source: electrek