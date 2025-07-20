Gabe Newell from Valve: «People who can’t program but use AI will become more efficient than programmers»

In another part of the interview with YouTuber Zalkar Saliev, Valve co-founder Gabe Newell discusses AI and programming.

The vlogger asked Newell whether young people considering programming as a career should prefer to learn the technical side or focus on the best way to use auxiliary tools.

«I think it’s both. The better you understand what’s behind these modern tools, the more effectively you can use them. But I think we’re going to end up in this funny situation where people who can’t program but use artificial intelligence to develop their programming skills are going to be more effective value developers than people who have been programming for ten years,» Newell said.

However, the businessman emphasizes that this is not an either/or situation. If one wants to get the most out of artificial intelligence, they will need to have some understanding of what is at the core.

«Even if you’re just a casual user of the tools, you’ll find that the benefits of using these tools are very, very high. But your ability to use those tools will improve the more you understand the underlying methods and the mindset of the people who develop machine learning systems. So I think it’s both, and I think these things are very complementary,» Newell explains.

Gabe Newell is generally pro-Valve. However, Valve is not really inclined to use AI technology. Instead, the company is co-founder of Starfish Neuroscience, a company specializing in neural interfaces. In the previous parts of this interview, Newell shared his attitude to venture capital startups and method «first presentation, then implementation». He also told us about his daily routine.

Source: PC Gamer