Game "detective" reveals that GTA 5 violates California traffic rules

If you thought you were bored, you’re not — the blogger spent time analyzing the road signs in GTA 5. He found out that Rockstar massively violates California traffic rules.

Up next another year of waiting for GTA 6 which may become the longest in the series, so fans continue to look for content in the previous part. Game “detective” Ani Austin released a 23-minute analysis with a detailed comparison of signs with real state laws, which was used to create the virtual Los Santos. The problems started with basic things (when a person has a lot of free time)

Stop signs are often placed in odd places, such as next to a wrong way sign or under streetlights. “Give way” signs are often located on the opposite side of the street or in the middle of an empty space. And the correct use of the “drive on either side” sign was not found in the entire game. In real life, it’s needed where the road splits and then rejoins, but in GTA 5, it was simply placed at random forks.

There are also moments where Rockstar came close to reality. For example, speed limit signs are quite difficult to get wrong, so they are more or less in line with the norms. Even if they sometimes end up on the wrong side of the road. It’s the same with road warnings — they look familiar, but the meaning in play is different. While in California they mean “be careful” near a repair or dangerous area, in GTA 5 they are almost always markers for stunts and spectacular jumps.

Considering the constant accidents that occur in the title, it is not surprising that the signs are located in this way. Rockstar is known for its huge worlds with details taken from real cities, although some elements exist just for the sake of the background. The closer the game is to reality, the more noticeable any deviation from the rules is — and this is noticed by “game pedants”.

Interestingly, attention to detail has already become a part of fan culture. For example, gamers throughout 12 years of brainstorming over the mystery of Mount Chiliad. And one of the YouTubers boldly stated that the mountain of the beginning was the “key” to 100% completion of the game.

Source: Games Radar