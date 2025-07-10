Google gives a year of AI Pro service worth $200 on Pixel 9 and launches Gemini on Wear OS

Quite unexpectedly, Google has announced the release of new Pixel Drop features, formerly known as Pixel Feature Drop. Usually, such releases appear every three months. The next one on the schedule was expected only in September. But now, in the July update for Pixel devices, the company introduced several important innovations related to the proprietary AI assistant Gemini.

Free subscription to Google AI Pro

First of all, Google announced that owners of the new Pixel 9 smartphones will receive a one-year subscription to AI Pro for free. Usually, this package costs $199.99 per year and contains powerful AI tools, including the Veo 3 video generator, which already available in Ukraine. It allows you to create a short 8-second video with audio using a text query.

Gemini on Wear OS

In addition, Google has started implementing the Gemini AI assistant in smartwatches at Wear OS. It will replace Google Assistant and use the same advanced artificial intelligence models as on the phone. Thanks to this integration, users will be able to ask the assistant questions and tasks in natural language. The latter, in turn, will be able to provide quick, concise answers. With Gemini, you can quickly perform the following tasks: summarize emails, create a personalized workout playlist, add events to your calendar, or find a route. You won’t need to take your smartphone out of your pocket to interact with it.

New smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic have already received Gemini integration. Over time, these features will also be available on Google, Oppo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi devices running Wear OS. The first to receive the update will be users of watches running Wear OS 4 and later — within a few weeks.

AI in Circle to Search

Another notable update — improvement of the Circle to Search. It is now supported by more than 300 million Android devices. From now on, when this mode is activated, users will see AI Overview — a short explanation from AI based on the content on the screen. And by scrolling to the bottom, users will be able to click Dive Deeper with AI Mode and continue the dialog on this topic. In this way, Circle to Search can explore complex topics and delve deeper into your initial search queries with additional questions without switching between apps.

The same AI Mode appears in the Google Lens via the Google app for Android and iOS. So far, users in the United States and India will be able to evaluate the innovation.

The innovations also apply to gamers. Circle to Search can now analyze what is happening on the screen during the game and offer AI Overview in context. Thanks to the improved Gemini models, AI responses are now presented in a simpler and clearer way. This should make the interaction more comfortable.

Source: neowin, gsmarena