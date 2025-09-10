Google has reduced prices for video generation with Veo 3 by 50%

Google has updated its Veo 3 AI video generator and reduced prices by 50%.

Veo 3 — is a Google AI model that allows you to create short high-quality videos based on a text description from the user. The video has a soundtrack to match the content, although videos are limited to 8 seconds in length.

Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast now support vertical formats and 1080p resolution. The latest model — is a faster and more affordable version of the main one, which produces lower quality video; now in a 9:16 aspect ratio, which is better suited for display on mobile devices and social networks.

Previously, Veo was limited to 720p, although its extension, according to Neowin, is currently only available for 16:9 videos. In addition, according to a Google blog post, vertical video support can be enabled by setting the aspectRatio parameter in API requests to 9:16, which means that the feature is initially intended for developers only.

Along with the updates, Google is also reducing the prices for video generation:

Veo 3: $0.40/sec (was $0.75/sec)

Veo 3 Fast: $0.15/sec (was $0.40/sec)

Google demonstrated all the updates in a few examples of videos generated in the new vertical Veo 3 format. Here, for example, you can see a female climber saying that “Veo 3 is now about 50% cheaper and better, so get to creating videos.”

The company unveiled Veo 3 at this year’s I/O 2025 developer conference as its response to Sora by OpenAI. The model offers several improvements over Veo 2, including better real-world physics, more realism, and the ability to convert images to video and create synchronized audio.

Veo 3 is available for 140 countries and regions. Since July, the Google Veo 3 video generator started working in Ukraine. The model is offered as part of a Google AI Pro subscription for 909 UAH/month (Veo 3 Fast version) or with full access in the Ultra plan (full Veo 3 version).

Source: Google, Neowin, The Verge