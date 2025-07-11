Google launches new services in Ukraine: AI Ultra tariff, Flow video creation, and «animation» photos

Google continues to introduce new AI features in Ukraine. Last week, Ukrainian subscribers of Google AI Pro has become available the newest generative Veo 3 modelwhich creates a video with soundtrack based on a text description. Now, a new feature has been added: turning photos into videos in Gemini. And that’s not all.

Video with photos

To use this feature, select the «Video» option in the Gemini query field tool menu and upload your photo. Next, you need to describe what should happen in the video and add your wishes regarding the sound. After that, the AI will create an 8-second video based on the initial photo and the entered query. You can download the finished video to your device or choose the «Share» option.

The photo to video feature will be available gradually for users with Google AI Ultra and Pro subscriptions.

As a reminder, recentlyGoogle has integrated the Veo 3 model into YouTube Shortswhich allows authors to create short videos based on text descriptions.

Flow for movie creation

Also, a new Flow AI tool for movie creation. It uses artificial intelligence to simplify and automate video content creation.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

«Flow was created by creatives and for creatives, and this AI-enabled filmmaking tool is specifically designed for Google’s most advanced models — Veo, Imagen, and Gemini», the company says.

With Flow, users can describe their idea in words, and AI will generate a video based on this description. At the same time, the sequence of characters and objects between different frames and scenes is maintained. This allows you to realize complex scenes without special skills in editing or animation.

The Flow tool is gradually being rolled out in more than 140 countries, including Ukraine. It will be available to Google AI Pro or Ultra subscribers.

Google AI Ultra tariff

At the same time, a new Google AI Ultra tariff plan is now available to Ukrainians. It offers the highest usage limits and access to the most powerful models and premium features. For example, if you use Veo 3 for video creation, the Google AI Ultra plan provides higher quality videos. And the amount of available Drive space increases from 2 TB to 30 TB. A full list of differences can be found at to the following address.

However, you will have to pay a lot for higher quality and additional premium features. The price of the current Google AI Pro tariff is 909.99 UAH per month (0 UAH for the first month). However, the new Google AI Ultra tariff will cost 11399.99 UAH per month (5699.99 UAH per month for the first 3 months).