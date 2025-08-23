Google saved money on Pixel 10: 128 GB base models do not get fast UFS 4.0 memory

Google has finally caught up with the competition, as the entire new Pixel 10 lineup has a newer and faster UFS 4.0 memory. For comparison, the version of Pixel 9 UFS 3.1 memory was used. However, the company again went for simplification in the basic models. This means that buyers will have to put up with slower memory in the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro versions with 128 GB of storage. It turns out that Google has once again found a way to cut costs, and those who want a smartphone with fast UFS 4.0 memory will have to avoid these versions.

To get UFS 4.0 in Pixel 10 models, you should choose configurations with 256 GB or more of storage. This means paying an additional $100, regardless of which smartphone you get. The good news is that the higher-end Pixel 10 Pro XL model doesn’t have this problem from the start: even the base version comes with 256GB of storage and works with UFS 4.0 right away.

What’s wrong with the Pixel 10 with 128 GB

In the basic Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro with 128 GB of storage, Google uses slower and less energy-efficient UFS 3.1 memory. For comparison: UFS 4.0 provides up to 200% faster data transfer and consumes up to 46% less power. In practice, this means significantly faster app launch and better smartphone responsiveness thanks to higher IOPS (input/output operations). In addition, the speed of performing everyday tasks increases.

Faster read and write speeds make Pixel 10 models with more storage more reliable in demanding scenarios. For example, they can consistently record 4K video without any performance degradation. And while UFS 3.1 is not a “bad” technology in itself, the price point becomes critical. When a smartphone costs from $799, the use of an older memory standard looks questionable, even considering that all models in the series have a new 3nm processor Tensor G5.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

In general, 128 GB in the flagship line of smartphones in 2025 already looks strange. For example, Xiaomi provides the same starting storage capacity in budget Redmi Note 15 for $139 (albeit slower than UFS 2.2).

Source: wccftech