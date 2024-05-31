News Software 05-31-2024 at 09:24 comment views icon

Google suddenly increased the cost of Gemini 1.5 Flash by 98% and claimed that the previous one was «a typo»

Google has quietly doubled the price of using the API of its new Gemini 1.5 Flash model.

Previously, a million tokens per withdrawal cost 53 cents and now costs $1.05.

Interestingly, Google AI product leader Logan Kilpatrick reacted to the outrage on Twitter, stating the previous cost was just… «a typo».

Gemini 1.5 Flash — is a small multimodal (capable of analyzing text, video, audio, and images) language model with a context window of 2 million tokens that Google introduced on May 14. At the time, Josh Woodward, vice president of Google Labs, noted that developers should use Gemini 1.5 Flash if they want to perform tasks quickly where low latency matters (on the other hand, Gemini 1.5 Pro is focused on «more general or complex, often multistep tasks for» reasons)

Yesterday, Google announced, which increases the speed limit for Gemini 1.5 Flash up to 1000 requests per minute and cancels the request limit per day.


