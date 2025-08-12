Google to enroll 5000 more Ukrainians in AI courses Prompting Essentials and AI Essentials free of charge

Google launched the second wave of the program, which will provide another 5000 Ukrainians with free access to AI Essentials and Prompting Essentials courses on Coursera. Up to five partners of the first stage — Ukrainian Veterans Fund, Veteran Hub, EdEra, KSE, and NGO “Girls” — were joined by five more: GURT, Inscience, Kharkiv IT Cluster, Ukrainian Educational Platform, and ISAR Ednannia.

Registration is open from August 12 to 20. To participate, you need to choose a partner on website, fill out the form and wait for a letter with instructions. Priority is given to veterans, military personnel and their families, as well as women who want to master modern technologies. The training will last until mid-October.

Participants who have already applied in the first wave of the program and for some reason did not complete the training can register again. However, they will not have priority in the selection process.

On August 26, at 17:00, an open webinar “How to create queries for artificial intelligence” will be held with tips on effective promoting and applying AI in work. You can join the webinar by by the following link. No additional registration is required.

What courses from Google you can access:

AI Essentials is a course for beginners and professionals who want to learn the basics of AI and integrate it into their professional activities.

Prompting Essentials teaches you how to formulate precise AI queries to save time and increase project efficiency.

After registration and confirmation, course participants will receive: