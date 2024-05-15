Google Ukraine exec launches Strichka — digital community for Ukrainians abroad

Dmytro Sholomko, who headed Google’s representative office in Ukraine for 17 years and resigned last year in Octoberannounced his new job (and not just one).

Dmytro Sholomko has joined the Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine, where he has taken the position of Advisor to the Chairman of the Board. He also joined TRUMAN, a communications consultancy in Ukraine, as a strategic advisor. Another project — launching of the Strichka digital community for Ukrainians living abroad.

The description on the Strichka homepage states:

«Let’s unite in a new format because together we can always do more. Helping Ukrainians, relevant products and services in their native environment. Preserving the Ukrainian cultural code and popularizing Ukraine in the world».

Sholomko himself noted that he is the co-founder and CEO of the project, which will start tomorrow, on Vyshyvanka Day.

«Strichka — is a non-profit organization that unites, supports and coordinates pro-Ukrainian civic activity, as well as strengthens Ukrainian civil society abroad, in countries where Ukrainian communities are present. For those of my Ukrainian and pro-Ukrainian friends who want to contribute, please join and spread the word».

Source: linkedin