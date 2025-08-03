Gothic remake: new trailer with Xardaz, release postponement, and release of the classic trilogy on consoles

THQ Nordic has some news about the Gothic series, not all of it good, but some of it unexpected — in a good way.

About the port the highly anticipated Gothic 1 Remake can be found in the description of the new trailer, which gives a glimpse of the player’s favorite wizard Xardaz in an updated interpretation. Over the layout of the game area, the wizard reflects on the fate of “all creatures and things” that remain behind the barrier. After some boring shots with simplified static thumbnails of events, the trailer becomes more dynamic with many combat scenes. You can clearly see the face of the unknown protagonist in the role of a warrior or a mage, orcs and many monsters. The caption tells us about the demo version of the game on consoles.

“The Gothic 1 remake will be released in early 2026 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, and the Nyras demo is already available on consoles! Alkimia Interactive is bringing back the cult classic with modern graphics and enhanced gameplay, while retaining the soul of the original. For the first time ever, console players can immerse themselves in the world beneath the Barrier with the Nyras prologue, which is now available on PlayStation and Xbox.”

The announcement that the classic Gothic trilogy will be released on consoles was a pleasant surprise. “Gothic will no longer be a PC exclusive, and players will get convenient gamepad controls.

“The Gothic Classic trilogy is coming to PlayStation and Xbox in 2026! For the first time ever, Gothic 1, 2, and 3 will be available on consoles — with updated controls and full gamepad support. Whether you’re revisiting the Colony or discovering Myrtana for the first time — it’s the perfect time to (re)experience the Gothic world. Experience this cult classic on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in 2026!”

The author of the news is curious about this release, in what technical condition it will be delivered Gothic 3. This beautiful game in a large open world, underestimated due to the poor state of the game at release, was later “brought to life” largely thanks to the efforts of the authors of an unofficial community patch that makes the game almost perfect. Almost certainly, it will not be changed on consoles. It is also interesting whether console players will get the Gothic 3: Forsaken Gods expansion pack from JoWood, which spoils the impression of the game’s plot to a large extent.