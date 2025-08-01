GPT-5 is coming: Windows 11, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Azure are already making changes

More and more information about the new generation of the AI language model — GPT-5 is appearing online.

The Windows Latest media portal specialists have noticed that in some Android devices and iOS, a new AI assistant mode called Smart has been introduced. After conducting a technical analysis of the mode, researchers managed to find a lot of interesting information.

After installing the Copilot app separately, Windows Latest paid attention to the “SmartChatModeProvider” module. The latter adds the “Smart” parameter to the “SendMessageMode.Smart” tag when a user sends a message to a chat. In the backend, this tag determines which AI model to use for processing. Currently, this parameter directs most requests to the GPT-4 model, but the publication managed to record cases when some of them were sent to the GPT-5 model.

It was also noticed that different versions of the fifth-generation AI assistant were used to process requests, but the publication failed to understand how they are interconnected. It is possible that these are standard and analytical modes of the chatbot.

In addition, two more functions were found — windowscomposersmartmode and smart-mode-default, which determine whether the Smart mode will be visible to the user and in which mode it will be available. The publication notes that this indicates that the Smart button is activated on the server side, not the user side. The conclusion also states that the free version of GPT-5 can be available to all users, but is limited by the number of requests. Another interesting thing — the publication managed to find a link to the Smart mode in the Microsoft Edge browser, which with the latest updates received the Copilot search function.

Microsoft’s AI assistant — Copilot is likely to be the first application to use the next-generation chatbot, Microsoft 365 office suite and Azure cloud platformas they currently show the most signs of GPT-5 integration.

Source: Windows Latest