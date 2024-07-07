GTA Online was a «cash cow» — because of it, Rockstar canceled the DLC of the fifth game

One of the former developers claims that Rockstar Games canceled all add-ons for GTA 5 due to the sudden success of GTA Online. Steve Ogg recently confirmed that the DLC «James Bond Trevor» was indeed in development at one point before the studio suddenly canceled it.

Last year, data researchers found evidence that as many as eight DLCs were once developed for GTA 5including the names «Agent Trevor», «Alien Invasion», which is mentioned throughout the base game, and «Zombie Apocalypse», which was probably a repeat of «American Nightmare» from Red Dead Redemption.

«He’s still kind of bad, but he’s doing his best to pretend to be [a secret agent]. We were filming some stuff and then it just disappeared,» Ogg said of his character’s journey in the doomed addition.

Now we know who to blame for this sudden disappearance: the insane success of GTA Online. Former Rockstar Games developer James Rubino, who was one of the game’s editor-in-chiefs, art directors, and did other things for the game for six years, spoke on the SanInPlay YouTube channel about his time in the «Agent» Trevor expansion:

«We split our teams into two, so I stayed on GTA Online and then on this DLC, which was a very important part of which was Stephen Ogg, and then part of the team overlapped and went to Red Dead Redemption 2».

Rubino explains that after GTA Online «came out, it was such a cash cow and people loved it so much that it was hard to argue that a separate DLC would beat it I think looking back now I would say that we could have done both, but it was a business decision that they made».

However, Rockstar didn’t send all the work to the landfill. The developer says that many elements of the expansion later found their way into GTA Online.

Source: GamesRadar