Has the altseason finally started?

Coinbase Institutional analysts predicted the altseason in September and it seems that it has come. The altcoin season index rose to 76, the highest since December. This signals that the performance of altcoins has exceeded that of bitcoin. The market capitalization of altcoins is already approaching historical highs and amounts to $1.63 trillion (it was only higher in 2021 – $1.7 trillion).

The Blockchain Center and CoinGlass altcoin season index shows a score of 76 out of 100, while the CoinMarketCap index is 62. Still, these figures are at their highest levels since December 2024. Usually, the altcoin season (or altcoin season, i.e., a long period of growth) begins when 75% of the top 50 crypto assets outperform bitcoin within 90 days.

Ash Crypto trader called this moment the beginning of the «third phase of the» alt-season, predicting a parabolic movement.

The total market cap has tested support multiple times, and now it looks ready for a big parabolic run 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BImLhQm7XN — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) September 10, 2025

Among the growth leaders: Dogecoin (DOGE $0.2494): +5%, Avalanche (AVAX $28.94): +11%, Hyperliquid (HYPE), Stellar (XLM $0.3878), Litecoin (LTC $114.73), and Toncoin (TON $3.18) are up more than 3%.

This is due to the fact that the Fed can cut rates 100% during 2025 (25 basis points each, which is 100 in total). This means that more money will start flowing into risky assets such as cryptocurrencies. Significant changes can be expected in ETH, SOL, and HYPE.