«Hello» presents Xiaomi YU7 in Ukraine — three versions priced from UAH 1.716 million.

Last month Xiaomi has introduced a new electric crossover YU7. Only a few weeks later, the «Hello» marketplace announced the opening of pre-orders for this new product. Ukrainian electric car fans are offered three modifications of the Xiaomi YU7.

Specifications of Xiaomi YU7

This electric vehicle is built on an 800-volt platform with ultra-fast charging. Depending on the version, the car can be equipped with one or two motors and batteries with a capacity of 96.3 kWh or 101.7 kWh:

Xiaomi YU7 Standard — rear-wheel drive version with the highest autonomy and a single 320 hp engine. The electric vehicle has a range of up to 835 km (according to the CLTC standard).

Xiaomi YU7 Pro is an all-wheel drive model with two engines with a total power of 496 hp and a range of up to 770 km.

Xiaomi YU7 Max — the most powerful and dynamic version with all-wheel drive, two engines with a capacity of 690 hp and a range of up to 760 km. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes only 3.23 seconds.

Version Xiaomi YU7 Xiaomi YU7 Pro Xiaomi YU7 Max Battery 96.3 kWh 96.3 kWh 101.7 kWh CLTC range 835 km 770 km 760 km Power 320 hp. 496 hp. 690 hp. Acceleration up to 100 km/h 5,88 с 4,27 с 3,23 с Maximum speed 240 km/h 240 km/h 253 km/h Reason RWD AWD AWD DC charging from 10% to 80% 21 min. 21 min. 12 min.

Xiaomi YU7 is 4999 mm long, 1996 mm wide and 1608 mm high, with a wheelbase of 3000 mm. The interior offers premium materials, seats with up to 135° backrest adjustment, and a 1.1-meter HyperVision display consisting of three Mini-LED screens with up to 1200 nits of brightness. It can display a variety of information: real-time mapping of road conditions, illustration of changes in the powertrain and air suspension, instrumentation, media control, and more.

Three-dimensional sound is also provided by a 25-speaker speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos. The car is equipped with a LiDAR sensor and 4D radar to support an advanced driving assistance system. Xiaomi offers 9 body colors and 4 interior colors.

Xiaomi YU7 price in Ukraine

«Hello» offers to buy Xiaomi YU7 in Ukraine and is currently accepting pre-orders with the following prices for different versions:

Xiaomi YU7 Standard — 1,715,999 UAH.

Xiaomi YU7 Pro — 1 861 999.

Xiaomi YU7 Max — 2 133 999.

All electric vehicles are covered by a 2-year or 50 thousand kilometers warranty. The company is the official representative of Xiaomi in Ukraine and offers many of the brand’s devices.

As a reminder, in May In May 2025 «Hello» started selling electric cars, and in June suggested to Ukrainian buyers of the sedan Xiaomi SU7 in four versions.