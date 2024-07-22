How to use Galaxy Ring? Samsung advises «to remove magnets from pockets» and not to lift heavy weights

Did you think you just bought them and put them on? In reality, it’s more complicated than that.

Samsung recently presented its new wearable gadget — Galaxy Ring. This gadget has a number of unique features, but it also requires special care and proper use for maximum efficiency.

One of the key features of the Galaxy Ring is its ability to count steps. However, this feature may not work properly if there are magnets nearby. The company warns that holding a magnet or magnetic object in the hand on which the smart ring is worn can negatively affect the accuracy of step counting.

Galaxy Ring storage also requires attention. If the smart ring is left in the case for a long time, the rubber pads on the stand can leave light marks on the inner surface of the device. Although this does not affect the functionality, it is worth considering this nuance.

Samsung recommends that you do not wear metal rings on the same or adjacent fingers with the Galaxy Ring. In addition, the manufacturer advises removing the device before lifting or handling heavy and hard objects to prevent damage.

Particular attention should be paid to the use of the smart ring during exercise. The company warns against wearing the device while working with exercise equipment, especially when lifting weights.

«Using the Galaxy Ring during strength training may cause injury to your hand», — Samsung warns.

Even with everyday use, scratches and dents may appear on the surface of the smart ring. The manufacturer notes that such damage is not covered by the warranty. To minimize the risk of damage, Samsung recommends wearing the Galaxy Ring on your non-primary hand.

