Humans are still better: a programmer beat OpenAI AI in a 10-hour coding marathon

Przemysław «Psycho» Dębbiak, a 42-year-old programmer from Gdynia, Poland, defeated OpenAI AI at the AtCoder World Tour Finals (AWTF) 2025 competition in the «Humans vs.

AWTF in Tokyo is considered one of the most prestigious programming tournaments in the world. It invites only the top 12 human programmers — and for the first time, it invited an AI participant. After a 10-hour coding marathon A programmer from Poland has outperformed AI by about 9.5% and took the first place, and model from OpenAI I hugged the other one.

good job psyho https://t.co/CDPUOaF9qn — Sam Altman (@sama) July 16, 2025

«Humanity has won (for now!). I am completely exhausted. I think I’ve slept 10 hours in the last 3 days, I’m barely alive. I’ll write more about the contest when I get some rest. To make it clear, these are preliminary results, but my advantage should be big enough», — Dembiak wrote in X.

OpenAI sponsored the competition. Sam Altman congratulated the winner. According to Tom’s Hardware, the leading artificial intelligence model OpenAIAHC is expected to dominate the market.

Update: I’m alive and well The results are official now and my lead over AI increased from 5.5% to 9.5%😎 Honestly, the hype feels kind of bizarre. Never expected so many people would be interested in programming contests. Guess this means I should drop in here more often👀 pic.twitter.com/RsLD8lECNq — Psyho (@FakePsyho) July 17, 2025

Dembiak’s victory was secured by his innovative heuristic approach: the use of shortcuts and informed guesses. Contest administrator Yoichi Iwata praised the method and noted that although artificial intelligence was faster in raw optimization, it «fell short of human creativity».

The AtCoder World Tour Finals (AWTF) is the final stage of heuristic programming competitions that focus on solving complex problems rather than trivial tasks. This year’s challenge was to build a robot’s path in a 30×30 grid using the least possible number of moves. This is an NP-hard optimization problem with countless possible outcomes. With no access to external libraries or documentation, success depends on intuition, creativity, and adaptability — qualities with which humans can still outperform the speed and accuracy of AI models.

Przemysław Dębiejak is a former OpenAI engineer who helped develop OpenAI Five (artificial intelligence for Dota 2) and a regular participant and multiple winner of such competitions. He competed using only Visual Studio Code with basic autocomplete. The programmer admitted that artificial intelligence pushed him to his limits. Toward the end of the 10-hour marathon, he overtook OpenAIAHC, winning the victory and a prize of 500,000 yen (about $3,370).