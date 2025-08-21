Intel Jaguar Shores: the company's new AI processor is shown in photos

A test sample of the Intel Jaguar Shores processor along with the board is shown in the photo. It is designed to be installed in a rack, has HBM4 memory, and is manufactured using the 18A process.

Have you heard anything about Intel AI chips lately? Website Wccftech reminds that in January this year, the company canceled the expected Falcon Shores AI platform. Then Intel announced its intention to develop the next technology, Jaguar Shores. An engineering sample of the chip was photographed this summer.

Hardwareluxx editor Andreas Schilling shared in X with a photo of a Jaguar Shores test set, which he says is currently being used by a team of thermal engineers. This is likely to be the development stage of the chip cooling solution. The processor is placed on a development board. It has a huge size of 92.5 mm x 92.5 mm, which indicates that it is intended for high-performance computing (HPC). You can also see 8 HBM modules on it.

The details of the Jaguar Shores architecture are currently unknown, the company has only said that its product will be scalable with racks. In July, it became known about Intel’s plans to use HBM4 memory from SK Hynix in Jaguar Shores. Jaguar Shores racks will be combined with future Intel Diamond Rapids Xeon processors.

Intel’s plans for the artificial intelligence segment are currently unclear. Given the economic difficulties, the company’s priority now is to reduce operating losses and focus on its core business. But it seems that others are not completely forgotten either.