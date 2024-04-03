Intellias acquires US-based C2 Solutions and plans to hire more specialists in Ukraine

Intellias, a Ukrainian service IT company that develops custom software, has announced the acquisition of 100% of the shares in the US-based C2 Solutions.

About reported Forbes.

C2 Solutions specializes in digital medicine and the development of technologies for medical equipment.

What will this deal bring to Intellias?

It is reported that the acquisition will help the Ukrainian company:

strengthen its presence in the US market;

deepen expertise in digital medicine and the development of technologies for medical equipment;

will increase the number of active projects in the company;

Hire more specialists in Ukraine and abroad.

The C2 Solutions team will be integrated into Intellias’ organizational structure. The company employs about 65 people.

The estimated value of the deal is $20-25 million.

«In the US, a niche company will earn two to three times more than in Ukraine. I would venture to say that a company with 65 experts can earn an average of $10 to $15 million»,” said Vitaliy Gorovoy, founder of InSoft Partners, an investment company.

As a reminder, Intellias has recently joined «Diia.City» and announced that it plans to continue hiring specialists.

Intellias develops software, provides professional services and solutions for the automotive industry, navigation systems, financial and telecommunications companies. Its clients includeHERE Technologies, HelloFresh, TomTom, DKV Mobility, Travis Perkins, Swissquote and other well-known brands.

Last year, Intellias was ranked 2nd among the largest IT service companies in the Ukrainian employers’ ranking.