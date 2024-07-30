iPhone SE 4 will use old iPhone 13 OLED panels, but with worse performance

The upcoming «budget» Apple iPhone SE 4 smartphone will have a display that is several generations behind modern devices. In fact, Apple decided to reuse the OLED panel from the iPhone 13. And to reduce production costs, the company will further reduce the technical characteristics of the display.

Samsung and BOE competed for the right to supply displays for the future smartphone. The winner in this struggle was the Chinese company, which agreed to Apple’s offer to supply OLED panels at a price of $25. Samsung was unable to accept such conditions, probably due to a small margin. BOE will supply 20 million units of OLED panels. LG will be added as a second supplier for iPhone SE 4 displays. But the company is expected to supply displays for older iPhone models. European display manufacturer Tianma also tried to become a supplier of panels for the iPhone SE 4, but it is unlikely that it will be added to the supply chain.

It is noted that Apple will reduce the display characteristics to reduce the cost of producing the iPhone SE 4. This may mean that in addition to the lack of ProMotion support, the screen of the «budget» iPhone may also provide less accurate color reproduction and have lower overall brightness.

Earlier it was reported that mass production of the low-cost model would begin in October, but the actual launch is likely to take place in early 2025. Its price is currently unknown.

Source: wccftech