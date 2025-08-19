Is Windows Phone coming back? Microsoft patented a foldable smartphone with a stand

On April 23, 2025, Microsoft filed a patent application for registration of a foldable device called KICKSTAND FOR OPENING FOLDABLE COMPUTING DEVICE. Unlike previous developments, this document is of particular interest because it shows the concept of a foldable smartphone with a Surface Pro-style stand. An important point is that the patent was filed quite recently, while most similar documents usually date back five years.

United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published the patent on August 7, 2025, but it became publicly available only this weekend. The document is 37 pages long and clearly reveals the technical details of the device.

In the application, Microsoft describes that it is possible to create a first frame (the first screen) that connects to the second frame (the second screen). It is in the second frame that the stand is placed. The stand is one of the most striking features of the Surface Pro line: it allows you to use the tablet as a laptop or even a desktop PC.

The company is looking to apply this approach to foldable smartphones. The idea is that the phone could stand on a table on its own, and the user could connect a keyboard and mouse and work in an “almost PC-like” experience. This fits in with the vision of Surface as a mobile all-in-one device, although this strategy may change under Microsoft’s current leadership.

According to Windows Latest, the patented gadget uses an advanced hinge system and additional mechanisms: a spring lock or a small motorized lock. When unfolded, magnetic pairs keep the device open and stable.

Interestingly, Microsoft wants to implement one-handed opening — a rare feature among folding phones. And the stand attached to the second frame will allow you to conveniently read, watch videos or make video calls with the device on the table. This is in line with the Microsoft 365 concept, which promotes flexible work and play scenarios.

According to the drawings in the patent, the stand consists of two plates. The top plate — is the part that you press with your finger to open the mechanism. The bottom plate is hinged to the top plate and forms the “leg” of the stand when it is open.

The system uses magnets to smoothly transition from the closed to the open position. The documents explain that the magnets move the entire structure closer to the hinge of the device. As a result, the stand is centered and supported by the weight of the smartphone itself. This approach ensures static stability — in other words, the phone stands firmly on the table and does not wobble.

Microsoft also explains why the stand can be a decisive advantage over today’s foldable phones, such as Galaxy Fold, Flip or even Surface Duo. In the case of the Duo, the case could be rotated 180 degrees, and some competitors’ models offered 360-degree rotation. But often these devices did not live up to expectations: for example, it was impossible to conveniently fix the phone at an angle to watch a movie or read. Microsoft believes that the thin stand will finally solve this problem.

The patent states that the user can easily open the device and unfold the stand at the same time. Magnets hold both halves of the case in place when open for maximum stability.

It is not yet known whether Microsoft plans to produce a folding smartphone with a kickstand as described in this patent application.

