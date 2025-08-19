Smooth Motion in the NVIDIA App enables frame generation in games that don’t have it. This can significantly improve FPS.

Video card manufacturer announced a major update to the NVIDIA App for PC. The most important change is that reassignment of DLSS mode will now work globally across all games, allowing players to enable DLSS multi-frame generation or DLSS super resolution across all supported games without having to configure each one individually.

NVIDIA has also expanded the capabilities of Smooth Motion, an AI-based mode that allows for in-game frame generation at the driver level. Previously, it was exclusive to RTX 50 series graphics cards, but is now available for RTX 40 owners. Smooth Motion is designed to provide smoother gameplay in games that do not have built-in DLSS frame generation. The technology works in conjunction with DLSS Super Resolution and other scaling features.

NVIDIA claims that it can almost double the frame rate. PC Gamer website protested the previous version of Smooth Motion earlier in games. Although it was not possible to double the frame rate, it did increase significantly — to +33.3% and +44%. Journalists also predict the possibility of image artifacts, depending on the specific game, despite the good quality in Sons of the Forest and Peak.

The app update also integrates more of the old Control Panel options, including anisotropic filtering, anti-aliasing, ambient occlusion, and NVIDIA Surround tools. The company aims to completely replace the previous software with a single tool that combines the features of GeForce Experience and «Control Panel».

The new NVIDIA App features will be available in beta starting August 19. Previously, the feature Smooth Motion appeared in the driver on RTX 40, but now the company has officially implemented it. Public availability of the new software version for all users is expected next week.