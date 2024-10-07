Jensen Huang earned $109 billion from Nvidia — enough to buy Intel (with a balance)

Currently, Nvidia’s CEO’s personal wealth is estimated at $109 billion, which is more than Intel’s market capitalization of $96 billion, writes Tom’s Hardware. In fact, if Huang had suddenly decided to acquire a company «blue», he would have received at least $13 billion in change.

In August, it became known about Intel’s financial problems — one of the largest crises in its 50-year history, which forced the company to announce the layoffs of thousands of employees and suspend dividend payments as part of cost-saving measures. At the end of the same month, CEO Lip-Bu Tan left the company, and in September, the company announced that plans to separate chip production and design departments, as well as suspend the construction of some plants. At the same time, rumors later spread that potential acquisition of the company by Qualcomm

For comparison, back in 2020, Intel’s market value reached $290; this year, the company’s shares fell by a catastrophic 60%.

In the case of Nvidia, the situation is dramatically different — shares of the world’s leading manufacturer of AI GPUs have moved up sharply and even temporarily secured the title of the most valuable company in the world with a capitalization of $3.34 trillion. Since then Nvidia shares fell by at least 10%, however, the company is still third in the list — along with such tech giants as Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), and Amazon.

Huang himself has benefited from the growth, directly owning more than 75 million Nvidia shares, as well as another 786 million through various trusts and partnerships. The total estimated value of his assets in Nvidia is more than $100 billion — Jensen is currently ranked 11th in the Forbes billionaires’ list.