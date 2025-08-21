Journalists visited the production of Flamingo missiles, — AP

The Associated Press crew visited one of Fire Point’s secret factories, where Ukrainian Flamingo missiles (FP-5) are manufactured.

The journalists describe a spacious room “where rock music is played” and where the company’s executives first publicly presented a cruise missile capable of covering a distance of 3000 km. When reporters visited the factory, dozens of smaller FP-1 drones were waiting to be shipped. Within 72 hours, they were to be delivered to the front line in inconspicuous trucks.

The Fire Point team regularly receives feedback from military units. The company reinvests most of its profits in rapid innovation to keep up with the progress and needs of the war.

«Air combat — is our only real asymmetric advantage on the battlefield at the moment. We don’t have as many human resources or money as they do»,” says Iryna Terekh, production manager.

This year, Fire Point completed testing of its first cruise missile, the FP-5. Capable of traveling 3000 km and hitting a target within 14 meters, the FP-5 is one of the largest such missiles in the world. It delivers more than 1 ton of warhead — 1150 kg to its destination. Since the initial versions of the rocket turned out to be pink after a factory error, it was named «Flamingo» — and this name stuck.

According to the executive, Fire Point produces about one «Flamingo» per day. By October, the company hopes to increase production to seven per day. Iryna Terekh is skeptical that Russia will agree to the terms of a real peace. «We are preparing for a bigger, much more terrible war».

The publication also talks about the company’s formation, Ukraine’s efforts to increase weapons production, the existence of covert enterprises, and mentions that Fire Point has developed software for drone navigation. But for now, these are all the technical details known about the missile and its production rate, except for what was published earlier.